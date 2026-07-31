IFAD appoints Enika Basu as new Country Director for Viet Nam

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) has appointed Enika Basu as its new Country Director for Viet Nam and Head of its Multi-Country Office in Hanoi, reinforcing the organisation's long-term partnership with the country as it advances sustainable rural development and climate resilience.

Basu formally presented her credentials to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dang Hoang Giang, expressing IFAD's commitment to supporting Viet Nam's goal of building a greener, more inclusive rural economy and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Supporting sustainable rural transformation

Basu said IFAD looks forward to working closely with the Vietnamese Government, provincial authorities, development partners, the private sector and rural communities to promote climate-smart agriculture, resilient food systems and greater economic opportunities for small-scale farmers.

She also highlighted IFAD's commitment to helping Viet Nam share its successful rural development experience with other developing countries through South-South cooperation.

Extensive international development experience

Basu brings nearly 20 years of experience in international development, with expertise in rural transformation, inclusive economic growth and strategic partnerships across Asia and the Pacific.

Before taking up her new role, she served as Senior Adviser to the Associate Vice-President of IFAD's Department of Country Operations in Rome, where she supported global partnerships, including collaborations with multilateral development banks and international financing mechanisms.

Earlier in her career, she worked with a Rome-based research institute on European Commission labour market programmes and collaborated with the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad and civil society organisations to support rural enterprises and develop microinsurance solutions for informal workers.

Three decades of partnership

IFAD has partnered with Viet Nam for more than 30 years, investing US$537 million in 19 projects with a combined value of US$918 million. These programmes have directly benefited more than 1.4 million rural households, helping improve incomes and livelihoods.

One recently completed project in Bac Kan and Cao Bang provinces exceeded expectations by achieving a nearly 40% reduction in multidimensional poverty, well above its original target of 25%.

IFAD is currently supporting two ongoing projects in Viet Nam worth almost US$200 million, focusing on climate adaptation, resilience and rural development in line with the country's Vision 2045.