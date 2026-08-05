Russia says it hit three more cargo vessels in Black Sea
Russian forces have struck three more cargo vessels in the Black Sea, escalating attacks on shipping that threatens to disrupt global trade and drive up wheat prices.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces on Wednesday hit three more cargo vessels in the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said. The ministry released video footage of the strikes but did not disclose further details.
Russia and Ukraine have stepped up attacks on each other's shipping in an escalation that has forced up global wheat prices and threatens to turn the Black Sea into the latest strategic trade chokepoint, following the Strait of Hormuz, to seize up as a result of war.
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