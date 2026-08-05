Russia says it hit three more cargo vessels in Black Sea

Russian forces have struck three more cargo vessels in the Black Sea, escalating attacks on shipping that threatens to disrupt global trade and drive up wheat prices.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 20:36 IST
Russia says it hit three more cargo vessels in Black Sea
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  • Russia

​Russian ​forces on ‌Wednesday hit three ​more cargo vessels in ‌the Black Sea, the Russian Defence Ministry said. The ministry released ‌video footage of the strikes ‌but did not disclose further details.

Russia and Ukraine have stepped ⁠up ​attacks ⁠on each other's shipping in an ⁠escalation that has forced ​up global wheat prices and threatens ⁠to turn the Black Sea ⁠into ​the latest strategic trade chokepoint, following the ⁠Strait of Hormuz, to seize ⁠up ⁠as a result of war.

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