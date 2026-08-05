Fire at warehouse of Russia's e-retailer Wildberries in Tula region put out

A ​blaze ‌at a ​warehouse owned by Russia's ‌leading online retailer Wildberries in the Tula region has ‌been put out, ‌the regional governor Dmitry Milyaev said on Wednesday. The warehouse ⁠caught ​fire ⁠after a Ukrainian drone ⁠attack, according to Russian authorities.

The ​incident is the latest ⁠in a series of ⁠strikes ​targeting Wildberries facilities, with at least ⁠20 warehouses owned by ⁠the company ⁠reportedly attacked since July 18.