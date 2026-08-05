Fire at warehouse of Russia's e-retailer Wildberries in Tula region put out
A warehouse owned by Russia's leading online retailer Wildberries in the Tula region has been put out after a Ukrainian drone attack, according to Russian authorities.
- Country:
- Russia
A blaze at a warehouse owned by Russia's leading online retailer Wildberries in the Tula region has been put out, the regional governor Dmitry Milyaev said on Wednesday. The warehouse caught fire after a Ukrainian drone attack, according to Russian authorities.
The incident is the latest in a series of strikes targeting Wildberries facilities, with at least 20 warehouses owned by the company reportedly attacked since July 18.
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