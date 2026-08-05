Russia jails Lithuanian citizen for 13-1/2 years for espionage

​A ‌court in ​Russia's western exclave ‌of Kaliningrad has sentenced a Lithuanian ‌citizen to 13-1/2 years ‌in prison for espionage, the ⁠court ​said ⁠on Wednesday.

The court said ⁠the man, who ​was not named, ⁠had collected Russian state ⁠secrets ​and passed them to ⁠an unspecified foreign country ⁠between ⁠2011 and 2024.