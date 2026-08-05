Russia jails Lithuanian citizen for 13-1/2 years for espionage

A Lithuanian citizen has been sentenced to 13.5 years in prison by a Russian court for espionage, accused of collecting and passing Russian state secrets between 2011 and 2024.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 21:03 IST
Russia jails Lithuanian citizen for 13-1/2 years for espionage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

​A ‌court in ​Russia's western exclave ‌of Kaliningrad has sentenced a Lithuanian ‌citizen to 13-1/2 years ‌in prison for espionage, the ⁠court ​said ⁠on Wednesday.

The court said ⁠the man, who ​was not named, ⁠had collected Russian state ⁠secrets ​and passed them to ⁠an unspecified foreign country ⁠between ⁠2011 and 2024.

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How AI Can Strengthen Inclusive Education Across the Global South

Digital Finance and Farm Diversification Can Cushion Climate Disasters

The Four Governance Conditions That Determine Whether Urban AI Works

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026