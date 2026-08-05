Russia jails Lithuanian citizen for 13-1/2 years for espionage
A Lithuanian citizen has been sentenced to 13.5 years in prison by a Russian court for espionage, accused of collecting and passing Russian state secrets between 2011 and 2024.
- Country:
- Russia
A court in Russia's western exclave of Kaliningrad has sentenced a Lithuanian citizen to 13-1/2 years in prison for espionage, the court said on Wednesday.
The court said the man, who was not named, had collected Russian state secrets and passed them to an unspecified foreign country between 2011 and 2024.
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