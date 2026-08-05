ILO Study Highlights Future of Digital Work in Mongolia

Mongolia's rapid digital transformation is opening new employment opportunities, especially for young people who are turning to online platforms and digital services to earn a living. As this shift changes the country's labour market, the International Labour Organization (ILO) is encouraging policymakers to build stronger protections for workers so that the benefits of digital jobs are matched with fair working conditions and social security.

A new diagnostic study presented during a stakeholder workshop examines how digital employment and platform-based work are expanding across Mongolia while identifying the challenges that come with these new forms of work. The report is expected to guide future labour policies by providing practical evidence for improving working conditions in the country's growing digital economy.

Digital Jobs Bring New Opportunities

The study shows that online platforms and other digital work arrangements are becoming an important source of income for many Mongolians. Young people, in particular, are finding flexible ways to earn through digital services, freelance work, and platform-based employment as internet access and technology continue to grow across the country.

These changes are creating fresh opportunities for workers and businesses alike, supporting innovation while allowing more people to participate in the economy through digital channels.

Growing Need for Worker Protection

The ILO notes that the expansion of digital work also raises important concerns. Many platform workers remain outside formal employment systems, leaving them with limited access to labour rights, social protection, and workplace benefits that are commonly available to traditional employees.

Participants at the workshop agreed that governments need to understand how work is changing in the digital age and develop policies that allow people to benefit from new employment opportunities without sacrificing job security, fair treatment, or access to social protection programs.

Experts and Stakeholders Join Policy Discussion

The workshop brought together representatives from government ministries, employers' organizations, trade unions, the National Statistics Office, the Mongolian National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other institutions involved in labour and economic development.

International experts from the ILO also contributed to the discussions, including Employment Policy Specialist Drew Gardiner, who joined virtually from Geneva, and Labour Economist Christian Viegelahn from the ILO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific in Bangkok. Their discussions focused on practical ways to strengthen labour policies while supporting the continued growth of Mongolia's digital economy.

Report to Guide Future Reforms

The final report is expected to recommend policy measures that improve labour protection and expand social protection for digital workers while encouraging stronger social dialogue between governments, employers, and workers. It will also highlight the importance of developing digital skills, promoting inclusion, and improving national statistics so policymakers have a clearer picture of how digital employment is evolving.

As Mongolia continues to embrace digital technology, the findings are expected to help shape a labour market where innovation and worker protection move forward together, creating a more balanced and sustainable future for the country's growing digital workforce.