ILO Training Helps Ethiopian Educators Build Job-Ready Skills

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has trained 40 technical and vocational training (TVT) instructors and higher education lecturers in southern Ethiopia to help students develop the practical workplace skills employers increasingly expect alongside technical knowledge.

The four-day Training of Trainers programme, held in Hawassa from 28 to 31 July 2026, was organised through a partnership between the ILO Global Skills Programme and Wolaita Sodo University. The initiative aims to strengthen graduate employability by helping educators integrate core workplace skills into teaching, assessment and workplace-based learning.

Focus on Skills Employers Value Most

During the training, participants explored learner-centred teaching methods and competency-based approaches that encourage students to build communication, teamwork, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The programme also covered digital literacy, emotional intelligence, leadership, adaptability, entrepreneurship, green skills and workplace communication, reflecting the growing demand for transferable skills in an economy shaped by technological change and the green transition.

Participants took part in interactive workshops, practical exercises and group discussions designed to help them apply these approaches in their own classrooms.

Trainers to Share Knowledge Across Institutions

The programme follows a Training of Trainers model, meaning participants are expected to become master trainers within their institutions and pass on what they have learned to colleagues. This approach is intended to create lasting improvements in teaching methods across technical colleges and universities.

Each participant also developed an action plan outlining how they will integrate core skills into teaching, learning and assessment while supporting continuous professional development within their institutions.

Supporting Education Reform and Employment

Participants said the training encouraged a shift from traditional lecture-based teaching to more practical, learner-focused education that prepares students for the realities of modern workplaces.

The initiative supports Ethiopia's education and technical and vocational training reforms while contributing to the ILO's Skills and Lifelong Learning agenda. It also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on quality education and decent work by helping build a workforce that is more adaptable, innovative and better equipped to meet changing labour market demands.

Through its partnership with Wolaita Sodo University, the ILO aims to establish a sustainable model for embedding core workplace skills into education and training systems, helping graduates improve their employment prospects while supporting economic growth and innovation.