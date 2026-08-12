Syria Ushers in New Era with First Wheat and Cement Shipments at Recently Reclaimed Tartous Port

Syria's Tartous port marked a new chapter this week as the country received its inaugural shipments of wheat and cement at a berth once held by Russian forces. The transfer occurred shortly after Damascus announced a deal with Moscow, paving the way for Syria to manage civilian operations at strategic facilities.

According to Syria's foreign ministry, the agreement entails transforming military installations into venues for joint training. The head of Tartous port's operations, Youssef Arnous, confirmed the port is now operational, with two vessels already received. The fourth berth, capable of accommodating three vessels, promises reduced vessel waiting times.

The transition comes amid relocation activities by Russian forces observed at the port, indicating a strategic reshuffling. Though the scale of Russian presence in Tartous remains unclear, sources confirm some military personnel will persist under the new arrangement. Russia views these developments as pivotal to enhancing military cooperation.