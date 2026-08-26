Afghanistan’s Child Malnutrition Crisis Deepens as Food and Funding Run Short

Afghanistan is facing a rapidly worsening child nutrition crisis, with 3.7 million children currently suffering from wasting, a dangerous form of acute malnutrition that leaves children severely underweight for their height and highly vulnerable to disease. Around one million of these children have severe acute malnutrition, a life-threatening condition that can become deadly without timely treatment, while hospitals and community nutrition services are struggling with growing demand and shrinking financial resources.

The youngest children are carrying much of this burden. Nearly 40 per cent of children admitted to hospitals with severe wasting and medical complications are babies younger than six months, while children under two make up 83 per cent of severe acute malnutrition cases. More than half a million children have already been admitted for high-risk moderate or severe wasting since the beginning of 2026, and hospital admissions involving severe acute malnutrition with medical complications increased from about 6,000 in July 2025 to 8,000 in July 2026.

Hospitals struggle as the youngest children arrive critically ill

Health facilities are feeling the pressure most sharply in southern Afghanistan, where some hospitals are treating three or four severely malnourished children for every available bed. Behind those figures are families arriving with children whose bodies have already been weakened by poor diets, disease and difficult living conditions.

At Nangarhar Regional Hospital in eastern Afghanistan, UNICEF officials recently met nine-month-old Sagida, who came from a remote village in Nuristan province affected by severe flash floods. A UNICEF-trained female community health worker identified her severe acute malnutrition and referred her to the hospital, where doctors initially had little hope she would survive because she weighed only four kilograms.

Therapeutic milk helped stabilise Sagida, though she remained extremely frail. Similar cases have been seen at Kandahar Regional Hospital, which serves five provinces in southern Afghanistan and regularly receives young children suffering medical complications linked to malnutrition.

Half of Afghanistan's children face severe food poverty

A new UNICEF report, Too Little, Too Late: The Diet Crisis Facing Young Children in Afghanistan, examined child malnutrition alongside what children are actually eating at home across all 34 provinces. Its findings show that half of Afghanistan's children are living in severe child food poverty, meaning their daily diets contain foods from only two or fewer food groups.

Financial pressure is forcing families to reduce nutritious foods, shrink portions and skip meals. Babies reaching six months, when they need varied complementary foods alongside breastmilk, may receive little more than bread with tea or watered-down yoghurt, leaving their developing bodies without the nutrients needed for healthy growth.

Children in severely food-insecure households can be up to six times more likely to suffer wasting during peak malnutrition periods. Poor nutrition also interacts with illnesses such as severe diarrhoea and respiratory infections, creating a cycle in which sickness makes malnutrition worse and malnutrition leaves children less able to fight disease.

The crisis is being intensified by repeated drought, destructive rainfall and flash floods, with climate-related shocks expected to become more severe. Regional instability is disrupting trade and livelihoods, while six million people have returned to Afghanistan since 2023, more than half of them children, placing further pressure on employment, household finances and already stretched health and nutrition services.

Funding cuts threaten services as children's needs increase

Treating severely malnourished children can save lives, yet sending them back to homes without nutritious food, clean water or reliable healthcare leaves them at risk of becoming malnourished again. UNICEF says prevention needs to begin much earlier by supporting maternal nutrition during pregnancy, breastfeeding, nutritious complementary foods for babies from six months, immunisation, clean water, sanitation, healthcare and social protection.

UNICEF and its partners are working through programmes including the First Foods Initiative, which focuses particularly on children aged six to 23 months. Those efforts are being squeezed by severe funding shortages at the same time that demand is climbing.

More than 100 sites treating children with severe wasting have closed this year compared with 2025 because of resource constraints, while hundreds of centres supporting children and malnourished pregnant and breastfeeding women have also lost funding. Afghanistan's Nutrition Sector response faces a 57 per cent funding gap, while UNICEF says its $180 million nutrition programme for the country is only 22 per cent funded.

The warning signs are already visible in children's diets, rising malnutrition cases and overcrowded hospital wards. Early nutrition support can keep vulnerable children from reaching a life-threatening stage while costing far less than emergency treatment once severe malnutrition develops, making sustained funding increasingly important as Afghanistan enters another difficult period for its youngest families.