U.N. Staff Released in Afghanistan Amidst Speculation

Two Afghan U.N. staff members, detained by Taliban authorities in Herat, Afghanistan, on August 9, have been released in good health. The circumstances surrounding their detention remain unclear. The incident comes shortly before the fifth anniversary of the Taliban's return to power, raising questions about future engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 22:59 IST
U.N. Staff Released in Afghanistan Amidst Speculation
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Two United Nations staff members, detained in Afghanistan, have been released, according to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. The release of these Afghan members from Herat occurred on Thursday, with both reported to be in good health following their ordeal.

Their detention by Taliban authorities on August 9 was part of a series of such incidents, yet the specifics surrounding their arrest remain murky. 'We're trying to gain more insights into what led to this detention,' Dujarric explained, noting the lack of clarity in the accusations faced by the staff members.

This development emerged just days before the Taliban marked the fifth anniversary of their return to power. As UNAMA, the U.N.’s political mission in Afghanistan, continues its human rights work in the region, the Taliban has often criticized its findings and reports.

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