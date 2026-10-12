Bangladesh and IFAD Expand Rural Climate Resilience With US$324m Investment

Rural families in Bangladesh are set to receive new support to protect their livelihoods from climate shocks and build more secure sources of income. An announcement from the Government of Bangladesh and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) outlines two investments worth a combined US$324 million, expected to reach 2.5 million people.

They are the US$112 million Climate Resilience and Livelihood Enhancement Project (CRALEP), launched in partnership with Denmark, and the previously launched US$212 million Growth for Climate Resilient and Environmental Entrepreneurship and Nutrition (GREEN) project, linking stronger infrastructure with finance, skills, markets and nutritious food.

Roads and Shelters Designed for Climate Risks

For communities facing floods or drought, reliable infrastructure and timely warnings can make a practical difference to daily life and the security of a harvest. CRALEP will run for six years and is expected to reach 1.45 million people across 33 upazilas, or subdistricts, with the Local Government Engineering Department responsible for implementation. Its work will concentrate on the flood-prone Haor and drought-prone High Barind regions, where different climate risks require support suited to local conditions.

The project will improve village roads, rural markets and boat landing facilities, strengthening the connections that rural households depend on to move goods and access services. Communities in the Haor will receive support for village services, raised shelters for people and harvested crops, and protection against erosion using nature-based approaches. Flash flood early warnings in the Haor and drought forecasting in the High Barind will give residents information to prepare for approaching risks, complementing the physical improvements.

Training and Employment for Women and Young People

CRALEP also addresses the need for earning opportunities alongside stronger infrastructure, with vocational and entrepreneurship training intended to help young people develop skills for employment and business. Labour contracting societies will support employment for poor women, giving them another route to paid work. These measures connect investment in community facilities with support for people whose livelihoods remain vulnerable to climate shocks and limited economic opportunities.

The financing package includes US$70 million from IFAD, a US$10 million grant from the Government of Denmark and approximately US$31.75 million from the Government of Bangladesh, bringing the total to roughly US$112 million. Anders B. Karlsen, Deputy Head of Mission at Denmark's embassy in Bangladesh, described the intervention as timely and stressed the value of combining climate resilience with livelihood enhancement. He said the combination could reduce the harmful effects of climate variability and strengthen communities' ability to cope.

Finance and Better Food Systems for Rural Enterprises

Access to finance, practical advice and buyers will form the centre of GREEN, a separate six-year investment expected to reach more than 250,000 rural households. PKSF will implement the project under the Financial Institutions Division, working across the Haor, coastal, High Barind and river char areas. Its US$212 million investment includes US$51.4 million in IFAD financing and will support food systems that are more resilient to climate pressures and more environmentally responsible.

Small-scale producers and rural entrepreneurs will receive support through inclusive financial services combined with technical assistance, skills development, green technologies and market partnerships. The project is designed to create employment and raise incomes by connecting finance with the knowledge and business relationships needed to use it effectively. Strengthening institutional capacity is another part of the investment, supporting the organisations involved in delivering these services to rural communities.

GREEN's food-related priorities include safer and more nutritious food and lower post-harvest losses, extending its focus beyond production to what happens after crops are harvested. Its support for enterprises and food systems complements CRALEP's infrastructure and climate information, addressing several connected constraints that rural households face when trying to protect their incomes and improve their living conditions.