UNDP Opens Madrid Office to Strengthen Spain Partnership and Sustainable Development

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has opened a new office in Madrid, giving its partnership with Spain a permanent base for closer cooperation on poverty, climate change and sustainable development. The announcement describes an expansion of their work together, supported by new agreements covering strategic priorities and funding for development programmes.

The opening brings renewed attention to a practical challenge facing international cooperation: how to turn shared commitments into reliable financing and support that reaches communities. Spain and UNDP intend to combine the country's development cooperation leadership with the organization's global presence, policy expertise and experience delivering programmes on the ground.

A Madrid Base for International Cooperation

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo joined Spain's Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares Bueno, at the opening ceremony. Their discussions focused on financing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reducing inequality, responding to climate change and helping countries withstand crises.

For Spain, hosting the office fulfils an objective of the Seville Plan, launched during the Fourth United Nations Conference on Financing for Development in July 2025. Albares explained that the plan includes providing a home for multilateral institutions by hosting United Nations bodies in the country.

De Croo described development cooperation as an investment in shared stability, pointing out that both instability and prosperity cross borders. He presented the Madrid office as a practical step toward closer work with Spain to fight poverty, advance human development and mobilize sustainable finance for developing countries.

The office forms part of UNDP's broader effort to consolidate its global presence and work more closely with partners and the people its programmes serve.

Turning Development Commitments Into Financing

Madrid will serve as a hub for shared priorities in sustainable development finance, including work connected to the Sevilla Commitment and efforts to close the global funding gap for achieving the SDGs.

That gap matters because commitments to better public services, lower poverty and climate action depend on countries having the resources to carry them out. The partnership places financing alongside policy support and programme delivery, connecting international agreements with the work needed inside countries.

The launch comes as governments face widening inequalities, conflicts, climate pressures and increasingly complex development needs. Spain and UNDP expect closer cooperation to help address these interconnected problems through coordinated responses that draw on their respective strengths.

Four Priorities Shape the New Partnership

During his Madrid visit, De Croo signed the Spain–UNDP Strategic Partnership Framework for 2026–2029 with Albares. The agreement establishes four areas for cooperation:

Sustainable development finance, poverty and inequality: strengthening the financial foundations for development and supporting efforts to reduce deprivation.

Democratic governance and institution-building: supporting institutions and governance systems that underpin development.

Environmental sustainability and climate action: addressing climate challenges and protecting the environmental foundations of human well-being.

Crisis resilience: connecting humanitarian assistance, development and peace efforts so responses address urgent needs and longer-term recovery.

Gender equality, locally led development and digital transformation run across all four areas. Their inclusion makes them shared considerations throughout the partnership's work.

The framework also strengthens arrangements for strategic dialogue, coordination and results monitoring, giving Spain and UNDP a clearer structure for reviewing progress and assessing what their cooperation delivers.

Multi-Year Support for Programmes on the Ground

The visit also included the signing of a 2026 memorandum of understanding between the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID) and UNDP, setting out contributions for activities across 2026–2028.

The agreement covers Integrated National Financing Frameworks, which support countries in organizing financing around national development priorities, and UNDP's Climate Promise programme. It also supports efforts to translate the SDGs into local action in Cabo Verde.

In Ukraine, the cooperation includes mine action and the reconstruction of educational facilities, linking support for safety with the restoration of essential infrastructure. Funding also covers the Nexus Academy, connected to cooperation across humanitarian, development and peace work.

The announcement highlights predictable, multi-year support for Integrated National Financing Frameworks and the Nexus Academy in particular. Funding over several years gives these initiatives a more dependable basis for planning and continued work.

The Madrid office and the two agreements give Spain and UNDP a stronger structure for cooperation, bringing diplomatic commitments, programme funding and progress monitoring into the same partnership. Its value will depend on how those resources and commitments translate into better opportunities, stronger institutions and greater security for the communities they serve.