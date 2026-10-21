Houthi Encirclement Cuts Off Supplies to Taiz, UN Rights Chief Warns of Catastrophe

Civilians in the Yemeni city of Taiz are facing mounting shortages of food, water and essential supplies after Houthi authorities closed the only supply route connecting the city to Aden, prompting an urgent appeal from UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk.

Türk warned that the encirclement could lead to a human rights catastrophe unless humanitarian relief is allowed through immediately. Commodity prices have multiplied, putting necessities beyond the reach of many residents as fighting approaches densely populated neighbourhoods.

Closed supply route leaves families struggling for essentials

The closure has disrupted a vital connection for a city whose residents depend on supplies reaching them safely. The UN Human Rights Office has also monitored restrictions on access to water and essential goods through the Al-Dhabab route, deepening humanitarian needs and exposing civilians to greater danger.

"The Houthis' closure of the only supply route linking Taiz to Aden is placing civilians at grave risk, blocking humanitarian aid and cutting off essential supplies," Türk said.

For families already struggling to obtain enough food, the sharp rise in prices adds another obstacle to meeting everyday needs. Restrictions on safe access to water place further pressure on residents who must secure essentials despite the danger around them.

Türk called on the de facto authorities to allow humanitarian aid into the city immediately and facilitate its passage. He said civilians who want to leave must be able to do so freely and safely.

Children and women among dozens killed

Between 1 August and 19 October, the UN Human Rights Office verified that 32 civilians were killed across Taiz Governorate, including 14 children and nine women. Another 115 civilians were injured, among them 36 children and 34 women.

The figures cover the wider governorate, where continued fighting has taken a heavy toll on civilians. Türk warned that the movement of hostilities closer to densely populated parts of Taiz city increases the danger of further deaths and injuries.

He urged every party to the conflict to avoid using explosive weapons with wide-area effects in populated areas and to take all feasible precautions to protect civilians and civilian objects.

His appeal addresses the growing danger facing people in their homes and neighbourhoods, where weapons capable of affecting a broad area can have devastating consequences.

Detained aid workers must be released

Türk also renewed his demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all UN and non-governmental organisation staff being arbitrarily detained by the de facto authorities. He called for the prompt disclosure of the whereabouts of those held incommunicado for prolonged periods, with no contact with the outside world.

The High Commissioner's demands address several urgent needs: getting relief into Taiz, ensuring safe passage for civilians seeking to leave, protecting people from the fighting and ending the arbitrary detention of humanitarian personnel. For residents struggling to find food and water, reopening access to essential supplies is an immediate necessity.