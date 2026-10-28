South Sudan Faces Renewed Conflict: UN Commission Calls for Urgent Global Action

The UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan has called for urgent international action to prevent renewed conflict, warning that the political settlement established in 2018 is being systematically dismantled. Addressing the UN General Assembly's Third Committee, the Commission said civilians and the country's fragile transition face grave risks. It urged governments and regional partners to pursue lasting peace regardless of whether elections take place on 22 December.

Commission Chair Yasmin Sooka said South Sudanese have the right to choose their leaders freely and without fear, with elections preserving the safeguards of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement. Those protections include inclusive governance, political participation, free competition, power-sharing and institutional oversight. She described recent legislative reforms as a constitutional coup concentrating authority in the President and urged Member States to attach consequences to violations and measurable commitments to diplomacy.

The Commission's independent members are visiting New York from 26 to 30 October to discuss measures to prevent further deterioration with governments, regional partners, civil society and other stakeholders. Their appeal links political dialogue with civilian protection, humanitarian assistance and accountability for serious crimes. Sooka warned that the opportunity to prevent wider atrocities is narrowing after repeated expressions of concern failed to deter those driving the crisis.

Political exclusion threatens the peace settlement

The Commission said President Salva Kiir dissolved the transitional government, national parliament and state legislatures on 22 September following unilateral constitutional and electoral amendments. It reported that he removed the First Vice President and other Vice Presidents and installed a caretaker administration answerable only to him. Kiir is overseeing an election as the ruling party's expected candidate, with Riek Machar detained and on trial and his party and other opposition actors excluded from the process.

Commissioner Barney Afako said the country needs a credible political process that addresses grievances, manages disagreements peacefully and earns public confidence, warning that exclusion risks further destruction. The Commission urged independently assessed electoral safeguards, civic freedoms, credible voter registration, refugee and internally displaced people's participation, and impartial electoral dispute mechanisms. International support must uphold these protections, it said, alongside dialogue, a ceasefire and the peace agreement's central reforms.

Fighting leaves civilians exposed to growing danger

Ongoing fighting, tens of thousands of fighters outside a unified command and persistent impunity are increasing the risk of renewed conflict, according to the Commission. It highlighted aerial bombardments and ground offensives in Upper Nile and Jonglei, attacks on civilian infrastructure, conflict-related sexual violence and child recruitment by armed groups. Displaced communities face continuing difficulties accessing protection and essential services, deepening the consequences of violence.

The Commission demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities, an end to unlawful attacks against civilians and safe, unimpeded humanitarian access. It urged Member States to give the UN Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS, sufficient resources and freedom of movement to protect civilians, strengthen early warning and support reconciliation. Sustained humanitarian aid, survivor services and independent human rights monitoring remain essential, with cuts to these capacities leaving civilians more exposed as risks increase.

Justice and coordinated diplomacy need concrete backing

The Commission urged the African Union to establish the Hybrid Court for South Sudan and support credible domestic justice processes, evidence preservation and witness protection. Commissioner Carlos Castresana Fernández said impunity rewards perpetrators who retain senior military and political posts, linking sustainable peace to accountability, functioning justice institutions and transparent public finances. Member States were urged to address arms transfers, conflict financing and diverted public revenue through targeted, evidence-based action, as corruption drains essential services and weakens protective institutions.

The Commission called for activation of the joint African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development and UN task force requested by the AU C5 Plus Summit on 29 September. It said the task force needs a clear mandate, timelines, public benchmarks and coordinated political backing to restore inclusive governance under the peace agreement. The General Assembly and regional and international partners were urged to act together on political dialogue, civilian protection, humanitarian support and accountability to keep a path to sustainable peace open.