Venezuela’s website blocks threaten news access and digital freedoms, UN experts warn

Venezuela must remove remaining restrictions on news websites, human rights organisations and digital services, UN experts said, warning that years of blocking have limited access to information and secure communication. Recent decisions to restore access to several platforms represent progress, but other websites remain fully or partly inaccessible across the country. The experts said these restrictions interfere with freedom of expression, privacy and people's ability to exchange information safely.

Internet service providers have reportedly blocked media outlets, civil society websites, social networks, messaging services and virtual private network providers for years. These measures were allegedly imposed at the request of the National Telecommunications Commission, known as CONATEL. The providers named by the experts include CANTV, Digitel, Movistar Venezuela, Inter, Net Uno, Airtek and G-Network.

The ban on X was lifted following earthquakes in June 2026, with several other websites and platforms becoming accessible again in September. Access remains restricted for some national and international media outlets, online privacy tools and civil society organisations. The experts called for every provider to restore access to all websites and services that remain unduly blocked.

Remaining blocks restrict reporting and secure communication

The restrictions affect people's right to seek, receive and share information, including news from sources that remain inaccessible through their internet provider. Journalists and human rights defenders face additional barriers when blocked services prevent them from communicating securely and carrying out their work. The experts warned that maintaining these measures undermines their legitimate efforts to promote and protect fundamental rights.

A lack of information about the legal basis for the restrictions has raised further concerns about how blocking decisions are made. The experts said it was unclear what avenues were available for people or organisations seeking to challenge those decisions. They urged the authorities to introduce measures consistent with international standards to prevent arbitrary website blocking from recurring.

Internet providers face their own human rights responsibilities

Telecommunications companies have an independent responsibility to respect human rights, the experts said, placing obligations on providers alongside those of the government. Authorities must ensure that instructions issued to these companies do not contribute to violations. Movistar Venezuela, formally Telefónica Venezolana C.A., is a subsidiary of Spain-based Telefónica S.A., and was among the providers identified in the experts' concerns.

The experts specifically called on the authorities to ensure that state-owned CANTV operates according to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights. Their call for the removal of undue restrictions applies across all internet service providers, making consistent implementation essential to restoring access nationwide. They welcomed the recent unblocking decisions and urged the government and companies to extend that progress to the services still affected.

Anti-Hate Law reform and journalist acquittals draw attention

The experts welcomed an announcement by the President-in-charge proposing amendments to the criminal provisions of the Anti-Hate Law. International human rights mechanisms have raised concerns about the legislation and its use to restrict expression and criminalise peaceful dissent since its adoption in 2017. Any reform must comply with international human rights standards and fully protect freedom of expression, they said.

The experts noted progress in criminal proceedings against journalists, including three recent cases that ended in acquittals. They expressed hope that other pending cases would receive similar treatment in accordance with Venezuela's human rights obligations. The experts remain in contact with the government over the website restrictions and their broader concerns about freedom of expression.