UN demands inquiry into death of Yemen staff member Mohammad el Shami in custody

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has called for an urgent, independent investigation into the death of Mohammad el Shami, a Yemeni colleague who had been arbitrarily detained by Houthi authorities since 6 June 2024. Speaking on Saturday, Türk described the loss as utterly devastating for el Shami's family, the UN Human Rights Office and the wider United Nations. El Shami worked for the UN Human Rights Office in Yemen, where other UN personnel remain in detention.

Information provided by el Shami's family indicates that he died more than a month ago, but his relatives were only recently informed of his death. His family has received no explanation of the cause or circumstances, leaving them without answers about what happened during his time in custody. Türk offered his deepest condolences to his relatives and loved ones, saying they deserve to know the truth about his death.

The High Commissioner demanded full transparency from the Houthi de facto authorities and called for a prompt, thorough investigation subject to independent scrutiny. He said the inquiry must include disclosure of all relevant medical and detention records, preservation of evidence and independent examination of any stated cause of death. His demand for answers included accountability for any wrongdoing, with the circumstances of el Shami's death still unexplained to his family.

Concern for UN staff and other detainees

Türk expressed grave concern for the safety and wellbeing of other detained UN personnel, including seven colleagues from his own office. His appeal extended to humanitarian and civil society workers held by the Houthi authorities, whose immediate and unconditional release he also demanded. The death of el Shami has deepened concerns about the people still in custody and the uncertainty their families face.

Medical care and family contact must be guaranteed

Pending the detainees' release, Türk said the Houthi authorities must ensure their safety and humane treatment, including access to necessary medical care. He called for detainees to be allowed contact with their families and access by the United Nations, identifying these as essential requirements during their continued detention. Referring to the distress facing his colleagues' loved ones, he said no family should have to endure such an experience.

Detentions threaten the UN's work in Yemen

Türk said el Shami's death raises profound concerns about the safety of UN personnel and the conditions under which the organisation can maintain its presence in Houthi-controlled areas. He warned that detaining UN staff gravely undermines the organisation's ability to support people in Yemen during a serious humanitarian and human rights crisis. He urged the Houthi de facto authorities to change course, release those detained and meet their responsibilities towards everyone remaining in custody.