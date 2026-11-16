Africa's Economy Set for 4.6% Growth in 2026, but Rising Debt and Food Prices Cloud the Outlook

Africa's economy is showing signs of resilience despite rising geopolitical tensions, climate-related disruptions, inflationary pressures and growing debt burdens, according to the November 2026 report Africa's Macroeconomic Performance and Outlook Update, published by the African Development Bank (AfDB). Drawing on economic assessments and data from the African Development Bank, World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), the report forecasts stronger economic growth, declining inflation and gradual improvements in government finances. However, it warns that these gains remain uneven across countries, while expensive borrowing, food insecurity, weak industrial diversification and limited participation in emerging technologies continue to threaten Africa's long-term development.

Africa's Economic Growth Improves Despite Global Uncertainty

Africa's economic growth is projected to reach 4.6% in 2026 before moderating slightly to 4.5% in 2027, compared with 4.5% in 2025. The latest forecast represents an upward revision of 0.4 percentage points from the Bank's May 2026 assessment, reflecting stronger commodity revenues, infrastructure investment and government measures to manage international energy shocks.

However, the continuing Middle East conflict has disrupted global supply chains and pushed up oil, food and fertilizer prices. International energy prices increased by more than 60% between February and September 2026, benefiting African oil exporters while raising costs for the continent's 43 net oil-importing economies. Higher fuel prices have increased transportation, agricultural production and manufacturing expenses, placing pressure on traders, businesses and consumers.

Regional economic performance remains uneven. East Africa is expected to lead continental growth at 6.7% in 2026, supported by expanding industrial activity, mining and investment. Ethiopia's economy is projected to grow by 9.3%, while Rwanda could expand by 8.5%. North Africa's growth forecast has improved to 4.7%, supported by manufacturing, tourism and infrastructure development in Egypt and Morocco. Southern Africa is expected to grow by 2.8%, while West Africa continues to benefit from energy investment, mining and private consumption.

Rising Food Prices and Climate Risks Threaten Households

Climate change is emerging as one of Africa's most serious economic threats, particularly for countries dependent on agriculture. The report warns that a potentially severe El Niño event during 2026–2027 could trigger droughts and floods across East and Southern Africa, reducing agricultural production by 20–50% in severely affected areas.

Such disruptions could increase food prices, damage infrastructure, weaken agricultural exports and worsen food insecurity. Approximately 62 million people across the two regions already require humanitarian assistance, highlighting the need for stronger agricultural resilience and social protection.

Global food prices increased by 5.6% between March and September 2026, partly because of higher energy costs and demand for agricultural commodities used in biofuel production. Low-income households are particularly vulnerable because food accounts for a large share of their spending.

Inflation is nevertheless expected to decline from 13.4% in 2025 to 9.5% in 2026 and 8.9% in 2027. However, price pressures remain significant in major economies. Nigeria's inflation is projected at 15.9%, while Egypt's could reach 13%. East and West Africa face the highest regional inflation rates at 11.4%, compared with 2.7% in Central Africa.

Debt Pressures Continue to Limit Public Spending

Africa's government finances are gradually improving, but high borrowing costs continue to restrict investment in essential services. The continent's average fiscal deficit is projected to narrow from 4.5% of GDP in 2025 to 4.3% in 2026 and 4.0% in 2027.

The current account deficit is also expected to improve to 1.5% of GDP in 2026. However, countries facing weak export earnings, expensive imports and limited access to international financing remain vulnerable.

Public debt continues to pose a major challenge despite expectations that Africa's average debt-to-GDP ratio will decline from 62.6% in 2025 to 60.7% by 2030. As of July 2026, 14 African countries faced a high risk of debt distress, while eight were already experiencing debt distress.

Between 2022 and 2024, approximately $87 billion was spent on interest payments, reducing resources available for healthcare, education, infrastructure and poverty reduction. The Bank warns that growing dependence on commercial borrowing and domestic debt could further increase financial pressures.

Digital Transformation and Regional Trade Offer New Opportunities

The African Development Bank identifies technology, industrial diversification and stronger regional trade as important opportunities for sustainable growth. Although Africa supplies critical minerals used in modern technologies, its participation in high-value digital industries remains limited.

The report estimates that inclusive artificial intelligence adoption could generate up to $1 trillion in additional African GDP by 2035. Achieving this potential would require investment in reliable electricity, digital infrastructure, workforce skills and technology-driven businesses.

Stronger implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area could also expand regional supply chains, reduce trade barriers and encourage investment in manufacturing, agriculture and transport.

The Bank recommends better debt management, responsible public spending, stronger private-sector investment and improved governance. Energy-exporting countries are encouraged to save part of their additional revenues to prepare for future economic shocks.

Ultimately, the report concludes that Africa's economic recovery offers important opportunities, but lasting progress will depend on creating productive jobs, protecting households from rising costs, strengthening public services and transforming economic growth into sustainable improvements in living standards.