ITU announces connectivity enhancement in disaster responses

The International Telecommunication Union has signed the Crisis Connectivity Charter. It has joined forces with a global network working to boost telecommunications services for humanitarian responders, ensuring seamless collaboration in emergencies and enabling faster disaster responses. The signing has been announced at the ITU Telecom World 2019 in Budapest, Hungary.

"This Crisis Connectivity Charter is an example of what the UN family, the industry and other stakeholders can do when they come together to tackle one of today's most pressing issues. ITU is very proud to be a part of this significant new milestone in bringing ICTs to the aid of people in need," International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Secretary-General Houlin Zhao said.

The Crisis Connectivity Charter works on a system to accelerate access to satellite-based communications when local networks are affected after a disaster. It supports the United Nations World Food Programme-led Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) in implementing its activities to support humanitarian responders and enable them to save lives. "The Charter is a prime example of humanitarian agencies and the private sector working together to boost humanitarian response. ITU is an integral part of this collaboration and we welcome its inclusion as a Charter signatory," Chief of Staff at World Food Programme, Rehan Asad said.

Through partnerships we can improve outcomes by deploying technology platforms in the hardest hit areas to coordinate response efforts and reach affected communities to save lives," says Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Director of the Telecommunication Development Bureau of the ITU. "The Charter had its first official activation during the Cyclone Idai emergency response in Mozambique in March 2019, after which services were extended to the areas affected by Cyclone Kenneth, which hit Mozambique just six weeks later. The ITU was already in the picture, supporting the ETC by liaising with stakeholders to help ease importation and licensing challenges that we faced in the field," says Enrica Porcari, Chair of the ETC and Chief Information Officer for the World Food Programme (WFP).

Vital connectivity with information and communications technology (ICT) ministries and telecommunications regulators worldwide is being maintained by ITU. During crisis, strong coordination with government agencies is essential; the Charter will benefit from the ITU's strategic connections.