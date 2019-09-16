World News Roundup: Leaders of Turkey, Russia, Iran set to tackle Syria turmoil; Trump to meet with India, Australia leaders in U.S. next week

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Mexico targets former attorney general in probe of missing students case

Mexican prosecutors will target a former attorney general and his top aides in their investigation into the handling of a controversial probe into the disappearance five years ago of 43 student teachers, a government official said on Sunday. The attorney general's office said on Saturday prosecutors would hold to account those who oversaw the widely-panned probe into the abduction and apparent massacre of the trainee teachers by corrupt police working with a violent drug gang.

Trump says U.S. is 'locked and loaded' for potential response to Saudi oil attack

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States was "locked and loaded" for a potential response to the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, after a senior official in his administration said Iran was to blame. "There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!" Trump said on Twitter.

Leaders of Turkey, Russia, Iran set to tackle Syria turmoil

The leaders of Turkey, Russia and Iran meet on Monday to try to secure a lasting truce in northwest Syria following attacks by the government that risk deepening regional turmoil and pushing a new wave of migrants toward Turkey. The summit in Ankara, bringing together countries whose Syrian allies are combatants in a ruinous eight-year-old war, will focus on the Idlib region, the last remaining territory held by rebels seeking to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

UK PM Johnson: Progress in next few days key to Brexit deal chances

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday the next few days would be key to his chances of securing a Brexit deal, and that an agreement with the European Union was still his aim and still possible. With less than seven weeks remaining until Britain is due to leave the European Union, Johnson has yet to strike a deal with Brussels to manage the unprecedented separation between the world's fifth largest economy and its biggest trading partner.

Israel's Netanyahu sharpens focus on settlements, two days before ballot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stepped up a bid for far-right votes two days before a closely-contested election, convening his cabinet in the occupied West Bank and having it approve legal status for an unauthorized outpost. Netanyahu's caretaker government met on Sunday in the Jordan Valley, a largely agricultural area which he announced on Tuesday that he intends to annex if he wins a fifth term. Israeli cabinets have rarely held sessions in the West Bank.

Hong Kong protesters call on former ruler Britain to pressure China

Hong Kong protesters are expected to rally outside the British Consulate on Sunday demanding that the former colonial power ensures China honors its commitments to the city's freedoms. The Chinese-ruled territory has been rocked by weeks of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests, with demonstrators angry about what they see as creeping interference by Beijing in their city's affairs despite a promise of autonomy.

Tunisian political newcomers say they are leading presidential vote

Two political outsiders said they believed they had advanced to the second round of Tunisia's presidential election on Sunday, citing exit polls, though no official results have been announced. A representative for detained media magnate Nabil Karoui said he had scored "an impressive win", while conservative law professor Kais Saied, who was largely unknown before the election, said his performance marked "a new revolution".

Algeria to hold presidential election this year: interim president

Algeria will hold a presidential election on Dec. 12, interim President Abdelkader Bensalah said in a televised speech on Sunday, despite demands by protesters to postpone a vote until more of the ruling elite quit office. Weekly mass demonstrations forced veteran president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign in April, leaving Algeria in constitutional limbo and facing a stand off between protesters and the army-backed government.

Trump to meet with India, Australia leaders in U.S. next week

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet next week with the leaders of India and Australia at events in Texas and Ohio to promote trade and investment. The White House said Trump will travel to Houston, Texas, on Sept. 22 to participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India and to "discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship."

Exclusive: Australia concluded China was behind hack on parliament, political parties – sources

Australian intelligence determined China was responsible for a cyber-attack on its national parliament and three largest political parties before the general election in May, five people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Australia's cyber intelligence agency - the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) - concluded in March that China's Ministry of State Security was responsible for the attack, the five people with direct knowledge of the findings of the investigation told Reuters.