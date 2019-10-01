AfDB approves €61mn to support program of sanitation rainwater in Benin’s Cotonou

The African Development Bank has sanctioned a loan of 61 million euros in Benin for implementing a project to support the program of sanitation rainwater of Cotonou (PAPC) in Benin.

Before the approval of the project, the implementation phase of the program is planned over a period of 6 years. The PAPC should benefit an estimated population of over 785,000 inhabitants, 51 percent of whom are women. Over 1,700 people affected by the work will have to be compensated, as revealed in the report by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

"This project aims, on the one hand, to strengthen urban resilience management and capacity building, and on the other hand, to promote behavior change for flood risk reduction and adaptation to climate change in Cotonou," West Africa's Director General for West Africa, Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade opined.

"The expected impacts are numerous and result from taking into account not only the issues of the sanitation system, urban planning, water, but also the environment and health through the prevention of disease, water for the benefit of nearly 100,000 beneficiaries, "said Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade.

The PAPC covers precisely the 6th and 10th districts of the economic capital and largest city of Benin. It consists, in particular, in the construction of a retention basin with a volume of 220,500 m3, the construction of 33,140 ml of collectors and gutters, the development and paving of 12,220 ml, the reconstruction and equipment of the Beninese School of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and laboratory-type community health center.

As of June 30, 2019, AfDB's portfolio in Benin had 15 active projects with a total commitment of approximately € 443 million. It consists only of public projects, including 12 national and three multinationals.