Treasury building in Westminster sprayed with 'fake blood' by activist group

Climate change activist group Extinction Rebellion has claimed that it has sprayed 1,800 liters of red paint that they called "fake blood" on the Treasury's building in Westminster. The steps of the Treasury were soaked in red paint.

The group Extinction Rebellion is holding a protest outside Treasury's building in Westminster and has brought a fire engine with a banner that says "Stop Funding Climate Death." The activists also sprayed the slogan on the walls of the building.

The British Treasury, which traces its history back to William the Conqueror, is located in a grand building between Buckingham Palace and the British parliament.

Police said they arrested four people on suspicion of criminal damage and that some roads had been closed. At the scene, police puzzled over what to do with the fire engine as the driver removed the keys. The fire engine was reportedly purchased on eBay.

Extinction Rebellion wants non-violent civil disobedience to force governments to cut carbon emissions and avert a climate crisis it says will bring starvation and social collapse. The group disrupted London with 11 days of protests in April that it cast as the biggest act of civil disobedience in recent British history. Iconic locations were blocked, the Shell building defaced, trains stopped and Goldman Sachs targeted.