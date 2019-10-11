Sylmar fire: Evacuation zone updated; over 4,700 acres burned

The 2nd evacuation zone due to a massive fire in Sylmar is updated to extend to Mason to the west (West of Balboa, North of Sesnon and Mason as the western border). There are two evacuation centers open for residents and small pets, 2 shelters for large animals are also open. The fire that started from Sylmar has now jumped 5 freeway. Approximately 1,900 homes are in the evacuation zones.

The massive fire comes as more than a million Californians are without electricity due to pre-emptive blackouts after Pacific Gas & Electric began switching off power the previous day in a bid to prevent a repeat of last year's catastrophic inferno which killed 86 people.

The power cuts enable utility companies to inspect high-voltage lines for damage during particularly flammable conditions caused by high winds and dry vegetation.

Last November, PG&E's faulty power lines were determined to have sparked the deadliest wildfire in the state's modern history, which destroyed the town of Paradise. Outdated facilities and failure to deforest land surrounding high-voltage transmission lines were blamed for the inferno, causing PG&E to go bankrupt in January.

The evacuation map for Sylmar fire is available here.

Update 1: Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at Granada Hills Recreation Center in Los Angeles. Hundreds of acres have been burned down by the fire that started in Sylmar.

We are opening a second evacuation center at Granada Hills Recreation Center (16730 Chatsworth St, Granada Hills, CA 91344) in response to the #SaddleRidgeFire.Wildfire can spread quickly, leaving little time to get to safety. Be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice. pic.twitter.com/DEAxG664Vb — Red Cross Los Angeles (@RedCrossLA) October 11, 2019

Update 2: Updated Mandatory evacuation zone: West of Balboa, North of Sesnon to the Ventura County border and West to Mason. An Evacuation Warning is issued for all areas South of Sesnon to the 118 Freeway. An evacuation warning is issued when a mandatory evacuation is anticipated if the fire continues on the same path. Residents in this area should be prepared to evacuate immediately.

Los Angeles Fire Department has said that approximately 1,900 homes have to be evacuated.

The mandatory evacuation zone for the #SaddleRidgeFire is now from Balboa Blvd to the Ventura County line north of Sesnon Blvd. From Sesnon to the 118 freeway, it's an evac warning zone. Please be prepared. Spread the word to your neighbors, friends & loved ones in those areas. pic.twitter.com/wIlNVdhUaK — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 11, 2019

Update 3: All of Porter Ranch (north of 118 Freeway) from Reseda to De Soto is now under mandatory evacuation and the police department confirmed that several homes have been destroyed due to the fire.

3 evacuation centers are active at the moment.

Pets and small animals:

Sylmar Recreation Center (13109 Borden Ave)

Granada Hills Recreation Center (16730 Chatsworth St)

Large Animals:

Hansen Dam

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS in red for the #SaddleridgeFire : - ALL of Porter Ranch north of the 118 freeway -Balboa to the Ventura County border, north of Sesnon- Oakridge Estates in SylmarYellow is evac warning zone, which means be prepared to evacuate immediately if needed. pic.twitter.com/Bh4uqtMJfb — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 11, 2019

Update 4: Size of the fire has expanded to over 4,000 acres and the Los Angeles Fire Department has said that a more accurate assessment can be done once the daylight comes. LAFD has 87 fire companies assigned to tackle the Sylmar fire.

There have been no reports of injuries due to the Sylmar fire.

Update 5: A total of 12,700 are estimated to be under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD). Granada Hills Recreation Center is full and a new evacuation center has been opened at Mason Park (10,500 Mason Ave). No injuries have been reported yet.

Update 6: Road closures are being reported from San Fernando as well as Santa Clarita. Many schools in California have announced that they would be closed considering the situation.

Bert Corona High School

Bert Corona Charter School

Granada Hills Charter High School

Jane Addams Continuation High School

North Valley Military Institute

Cal State University Northridge (CSUN)

Los Angeles Mission College

Near Sylmar: ALL LANES CLOSED due to brush fire at these locations:WB/EB 210 at 118. NB/SB I-5 connectors to EB 118. SB 5 at Calgrove Bl. (Detour: SB 5 to WB 126, then SB 101.) SB 14 at Newhall. NB 405 at 118 & NB 5 at 118. (Detour:WB 118 to NB 101, then EB 126. pic.twitter.com/tQYONIu0Be — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 11, 2019

Update 7: Mason Park evacuation center is also full, CBSN Los Angeles has reported.

Update 8: One person has died of cardiac arrest and one firefighter has also been injured. LAFD said that an area of over 4,700 acres have been burned due to the Sylmar fire.