Belo Horizonte plane crash: 3 killed after crash in residential street

A small plane reportedly crashed in a residential street of Belo Horizonte city of Brazil on Monday, according to local media reports. Casualties are feared in the accident with some media reports suggesting that at least 3 people have died due to the crash. The reports about casualties could not be immediately confirmed.

The plane took off from the Carlos Prates Airport but crashed shortly after, a report by Mirror has said.

❗️URGENTE: Avião cai perto do Aeroporto Carlos Prates, na região Noroeste de BH. pic.twitter.com/Q9Xzy8yRfK — Rádio Itatiaia (@radioitatiaia) October 21, 2019

Visuals being shared on social media show the wreckage and huge plumes of smoke rising from the site of the plane crash.

Update: The plane crash in Belo Horizonte has left 3 people dead, firefighters told local news media. The accident came soon after takeoff from the Carlos Prates airport, newspaper Estado de Minas reported, citing authorities. The report also said there were four people on board the aircraft, including the pilot and three passengers.

The single-engine airplane hit three cars which caught on fire in a residential area of the city, according to the report. The Cirrus Aircraft airplane was manufactured in 2007, according to a news website G1.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.