Kenya's Peter Tabichi becomes UN Person of the Year, Erica Ademba wins Best Teacher award

The name Peter Tabichi is synonymous to the highly respected title “the world’s best teacher”. He has now been named the UN Person of the Year. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Peter Tabichi has been the winner of the "United Nations (UN) Person of the Year. The young Kenyan science teacher recently created the headlines by winning the 2019 Global Teacher Prize.

Peter Tabichi (full name Peter Mokaya Tabichi) was named the UN Person of the Year in 2019 days. According to the UNESCO, the young teacher was the face of sustainable development goals (SDGs) on quality education in Kenya and entire African continent.

On the other hand, another teacher from Kenya, Erica Ademba has won the inaugural African Union's (AU) Continental Teacher Prize for his severe outstanding performance.

Erica Ademba is a Mathematics and Chemistry teacher at Asumbi girls high school. He has surpassed the other 50 teachers who had been nominated for the award. According to Nancy Macharia, the Chief Executive Officer of Teachers Service Commission, Kenya is the home of world's best teachers.

