International Development News
Development News Edition

World Bank, League of Arab States, AFESD unveil first Pan-Arab Energy Trade Conference

World Bank, League of Arab States, AFESD unveil first Pan-Arab Energy Trade Conference
The ratification process for the market’s key legal agreements was discussed yesterday during a session held by the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity (AMCE) in Cairo. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The World Bank Group and the League of Arab States have joined hands with the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development (AFESD) with an objective to launch the first Pan-Arab Energy Trade Conference.

The two-day conference (November 6 and 7), convened in Egypt's Cairo is considered a key milestone towards finalizing the foundational stage of establishing the Pan-Arab Regional Electricity Market (PAEM). The ratification process for the market's key legal agreements was discussed yesterday during a session held by the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity (AMCE) in Cairo. The legal agreements approval is expected next year.

The conference attracts energy and electricity ministers from the Arab States with regional and international energy experts to discuss strategic approaches to gather stakeholders, deepen the understanding of national and regional benefits of cross-border energy trade, and steps towards an enabling environment to align national priorities and regional goals to best exploit energy resources at the Pan-Arab level, as stated by the official website of the World Bank.

"The conference sheds light on a number of issues on the top of which is the strategic importance of the energy trade to the region's economies. It is also an opportunity to present the prospects and challenges facing the Pan-Arab energy trade in order to reach a consensus about means to boost it," Dr Kamal Hassan Ali, the Assistant Secretary General of Economic Affairs, League of Arab States opined.

He highlighted the importance of the role played by the regional institutions in leading the way to create a Pan-Arab electricity market, establish the needed bodies to manage and govern this market, and invest in the electric power grid interconnections in addition to studying the potentials of regional cooperation in the energy sector.

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Solar developer can set up higher generation capacity than contracted: MNRE

The renewable energy ministry on Wednesday clarified that solar energy developers can install additional direct current DC capacity which can be higher than the contracted alternate current AC capacity. Developers convert DC into AC for sup...

CAHF and Seso Global partner to develop blockchain-based property register

The Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa CAHF HousingFinanceAfrica.org, research consultancy 71point4 and Seso Global have partnered to develop South Africas first blockchain-based property register. The pilot study area consists...

Delhi: Man who confessed to murdering wife arrested

A 38-year-old man was arrested after he confessed that he murdered his wife by strangulating her, police said on Wednesday. The accused identified as Sumit Mongia, a resident of Malviya Nagar informed the police staff at Malviya Nagar polic...

Onion price rise due to fall in output, govt taking steps: Paswan

Onion prices have shot up to Rs 80kg in the retail market due to 30-40 percent decline in domestic production and the government is taking all steps to contain the price rise, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019