Edgar Lungu invites media for press conference to discuss varied issues affecting Zambia

Zambia's President, Edgar Lungu will also have one-on-one discussions with the Journalists before inviting them for a photo session. Image Credit: Facebook

The President of Zambia, Edgar Lungu has invited the media persons from public and private media organizations for a get-together-event slated to take place at the State House.

The official invitation issued by the President Edgar Lungu's Office has been made public via Twitter. The invitation states that the journalists will be drawn from various media houses including print, broadcasting and online media.

According to the invitation-statement available to Smart Eagles by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Isaac Chipampe, the President will address the Journalists on a number of issues affecting the country and will welcome questions during the function. He will also have one-on-one discussions with the Journalists before inviting them for a photo session. The function will start at 12:00hrs.

"I am happy to meet the men and women of the media. Their role and ours is to drive the country's development agenda forward. So the men and women of the Fourth Estate and ourselves as Government should work together for the good of the country," the President said via invitation.

President Edgar Lungu believes that there cannot be democracy and development in a country without a free media, the invitation stated.

Finally, it also stated that since his tenure, his administration has made enormous strides in developing the media in Zambia, including digitising broadcast media and growing the number of private radio and television houses in the country.

