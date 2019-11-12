Peru bus accident: At least 6 killed; many others injured

HIGHLIGHTS As many as six people were killed and 37 others injured after a passenger bus has plunged off a cliff in Peru, local media said quoting officials.

As many as six people were killed and 37 others injured after a passenger bus has plunged off a cliff in Peru, local media reported. According to officials, the accident took place late on Monday as the passenger bus was heading from Puno to Juliaca, Sputnik reported quoting a local media. Adding that the number of casualties may rise, the officials said that an investigation in this regard is underway.

Fatal road accidents are frequent in Peru due to over speeding, poor road conditions, and dangerous turns. In October, over 23 people were killed in a bus crash in the southern Cusco region.