Black-clad man dies in Hong Kong; unclear if death related to protests -police
A man dressed in black and aged in his 30s has died in Hong Kong, police said. It was not clear if his death was related to ongoing protests in the Chinese-ruled city.
Initial investigations showed the man fell from a height in the district of Tsing Yi in the New Territories and there were no suspicious circumstances, police said late on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
