Imminent conference on Land Policy in Africa to emphasize on combating corruption

Corruption is a major impediment to efforts to promote governance, socio-economic transformation, peace, security and human rights. Image Credit: Flickr

Cote d'Ivoire's city, Abidjan is going to witness the third edition of the Conference on Land Policy in Africa (CLPA-2019) under the theme 'Winning the Fight against Corruption in the Land Sector: Sustainable Pathway for Africa's Transformation'. This conference is a joint initiative of Economic Commission for Africa, the African Development Bank and the African Union Commission.

The imminent conference on Land Policy in Africa is a policy and learning event whose goal is to deepen capacity for land policy in Africa through improved access to knowledge and information on land policy development and implementation.

"We are happy that the AU's theme this year is focusing fighting corruption on the continent. Graft in land governance is rife in many African nations and the conference will help us come up with ways to tackle land governance deficiency issues which have led to high levels of corruption," said Joan Kagwanja of the Economic Commission for Africa's (ECA) African Land Policy Centre (ALPC).

Corruption is a major impediment to efforts to promote governance, socio-economic transformation, peace, security and human rights. Combating corruption by improving good land governance through robust policies and institutions is critical to the realization of the "The Africa We Want," as envisioned in the African Union's Agenda 2063.

According to her, the corruption generally undermines social stability, investment, broad-based economic growth and sustainable development. "If we are to attain the sustainable development goals and the aspirations of the continent's Agenda 2063 then we need to unite as Africans through our institutions and as individuals to fight corruption which continues to affect our developmental plans," Kagwanja cited.

The Conference on Land Policy in Africa is slated to take place between November 25 and 29, 2019 in Abidjan. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates from the imminent conference.

