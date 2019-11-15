Morocco participates in ‘Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS’ in Washington

After arresting an ISIS-linked extremist on Tuesday in Guelmim, southern Morocco, the North African country participated in a valuable meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS on Thursday.

The Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS took place in Washington and its objective was to discuss next steps to be adopted jointly to degrade and defeat ISIS. The meet focused on multiple current developments in northeast Syria and their impacts on the stability and security of the region. Mike Pompeo, the United States Secretary of State made the gathering after the announcement of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's death.

The participants reviewed the Turkish incursion into northeast Syria at the meeting, the Russian & Syrian interventions into that area, the status of United States partners in the fight against ISIS and the global coalition strategy for continued fight against ISIS in the post-liberation era, North Africa Post reported.

The coalition, set up in the US five years back, remains determined to prevent a resurgence of ISIS in Syria and Iraq and continues fighting ISIS remnants and its global ambitions. Its members regularly meet to coordinate and enhance combined efforts to counter ISIS. Morocco is also one of the major global players in counterterrorism.