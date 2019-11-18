International Development News
Development News Edition

Dakar International Forum starts in Dakar, Forum focuses on peace and security

Dakar International Forum starts in Dakar, Forum focuses on peace and security
The current challenges faced by the specialists is multi literalism. “It ( multi literalism) is a major theme, Gilles Yabi, director of the West African think tank Wathi said. Image Credit: YouTube / Forum de Dakar

The 6th Dakar International Forum and Security in Africa commences on November 18 in the capital city of Senegal, Dakar. The Forum honors the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and Senegalese President Macky Sall.

The Dakar International Forum takes place between for two days – November 18 and 19. This meet is to discuss the security challenges that the African continent is confronting. France will be represented by a large delegation led by Prime Minister Édouard Philippe.

"Given the deteriorating security environment in the Sahel, it should come as no surprise that this region is at the heart of the debate this year, as will the questions that everyone mechanisms put in place to deal with violence," Hugo Sada, former journalist and Africa advisor to the European Strategic Intelligence Company (CEIS), which is the logistics operator of the Dakar International Forum, opined.

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe opens the Dakar International Forum. He will have lunch with French soldiers among the 300 stationed in Senegal, before a demonstration of the local special forces, formed by their counterparts of the Hexagon.

"At the Elysee, Macky Sall took up the challenge, anxious to create a forum in Dakar to deepen the analysis and reflection on the strategic evolution of the continent, new threats, major security issues and the new prospects for international cooperation, especially in the face of violent terrorism and extremism, transnational crime and maritime insecurity," Amadou Ba, the Senegalese Minister for Foreign Affairs cited.

The current challenges faced by the specialists is multi literalism. "It ( multi literalism) is a major theme, Gilles Yabi, director of the West African think tank Wathi said. "In West Africa, states are very dependent on their relations with France, the European Union and the United States. In this context, the relevance of the topic of multilateralism can not be discussed, but the whole question is to know what this means concretely for the region, for the most important centers of tension. How to make so that there is inside this dependence all-out, a space of autonomy," Yabi added.

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bronte museum pays 780,000 euros at auction for miniature manuscript

A miniature book written by the teenage Charlotte Bronte was bought at auction in Paris on Monday for 780,000 euros 862,446.00 by a British museum whose bid was boosted by an appeal from actress Judi Dench. Bronte wrote the unpublished manu...

UPDATE 3-Leaked Chinese government documents show details of Xinjiang clampdown-NYT

A trove of leaked Chinese government documents reveals details of its clampdown on Uighurs and other Muslims in the countrys western Xinjiang region under President Xi Jinping, the New York Times reported.United Nations experts and activist...

State universities in UP approve proposal for common minimum curriculum

Vice-chancellors of state universities of Uttar Pradesh on Monday approved the implementation of a common minimum curriculum for all under undergraduate courses offered by them. The meeting took place at the Deen Dayal Upadhayay Gorakhpur U...

Festive demand led to 0.3 pc growth in passenger vehicle sales: Govt

Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said a total of 11.7 million vehicles of all categories were sold this year as against 14.1 million units in the April-September 2018 period, but festive demand th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019