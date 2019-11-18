Dakar International Forum starts in Dakar, Forum focuses on peace and security

The 6th Dakar International Forum and Security in Africa commences on November 18 in the capital city of Senegal, Dakar. The Forum honors the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and Senegalese President Macky Sall.

The Dakar International Forum takes place between for two days – November 18 and 19. This meet is to discuss the security challenges that the African continent is confronting. France will be represented by a large delegation led by Prime Minister Édouard Philippe.

"Given the deteriorating security environment in the Sahel, it should come as no surprise that this region is at the heart of the debate this year, as will the questions that everyone mechanisms put in place to deal with violence," Hugo Sada, former journalist and Africa advisor to the European Strategic Intelligence Company (CEIS), which is the logistics operator of the Dakar International Forum, opined.

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe opens the Dakar International Forum. He will have lunch with French soldiers among the 300 stationed in Senegal, before a demonstration of the local special forces, formed by their counterparts of the Hexagon.

"At the Elysee, Macky Sall took up the challenge, anxious to create a forum in Dakar to deepen the analysis and reflection on the strategic evolution of the continent, new threats, major security issues and the new prospects for international cooperation, especially in the face of violent terrorism and extremism, transnational crime and maritime insecurity," Amadou Ba, the Senegalese Minister for Foreign Affairs cited.

The current challenges faced by the specialists is multi literalism. "It ( multi literalism) is a major theme, Gilles Yabi, director of the West African think tank Wathi said. "In West Africa, states are very dependent on their relations with France, the European Union and the United States. In this context, the relevance of the topic of multilateralism can not be discussed, but the whole question is to know what this means concretely for the region, for the most important centers of tension. How to make so that there is inside this dependence all-out, a space of autonomy," Yabi added.