U.S. never raised issues of troop reduction or pullout from S.Korea -Seoul official

The United States has never mentioned the issues of reducing or withdrawing troops from South Korea during talks on the sharing of defense costs, Seoul's negotiator told a news conference on Tuesday.

Jeong Eun-bo said that although the latest round of negotiations collapsed because of a "considerable gap" between the positions of the two sides, there had never been mention of U.S. troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)