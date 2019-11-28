Mauritania: President Ghazouani declares $527mn to combat poverty

Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, the President of Mauritania has given a beautiful speech addressing the countrymen on the country's 59th anniversary. The Head of State announced the creation of a delegation to implement programs and projects the fight against poverty and precariousness with a budget of USD 527 million.

Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said that the delegation will be implemented in the next five years and that special funds have been mobilized to provide judicial assistance to people without resources in all jurisdictions of the country to cover the costs of their lawyers. He also mentioned the creation of a presidential council to ensure regular and rigorous monitoring of social policies and programs in all regions of the country.

The new council, he explained, will ensure the efficiency and effectiveness of policies and programs in the fight against poverty, exclusion and disparities and ensure the improvement of basic services.

A new administrative structure called "Khidmaty" (my service) was also created to respond diligently to requests from citizens and allow the processing and monitoring of their files, according to the Mauritanian president.

The latter also recalled that he has worked since his early days in power, the consolidation of national unity by the appeasement of the general political climate, the establishment of an atmosphere of trust and openness to all parties and consultation with all political actors.

"I am convinced that the majority and the opposition can each play their full role in mutual trust and thereby consolidate our mature democratic system, which has recently given us a peaceful and transparent transition to power," Ghazouani added.