UNICEF releases $4.2bn to meet humanitarian requirements for 1.73mn children in Niger

UNICEF today released its USD 4.2 billion 2020 emergency appeal to reach 59 million children with life-saving support in 64 countries around the world. It is its biggest ask of donors yet, representing 3.5 times the funds requested in 2010. In Niger, UNICEF and partners will need USD 59.4 million to deliver critical humanitarian aid in 2020.

"Niger continues to face simultaneous emergencies that are stretching the capacities of the government and humanitarian partners to respond adequately," affirms Félicité Tchibindat, UNICEF Representative in Niger.

An estimated 3.2 million people, including 1.73 million children, are affected by one or more of the crises impacting the Niger, including food insecurity, malnutrition, population displacement, disease outbreaks and natural disasters.

"The situation is exacerbated by instability in neighboring countries, resulting in an influx of thousands of refugees, returnees, internal displaced persons and migrants, all needing access to basic social services for survival" she continues.

As of 31 August 2019, increasing attacks on civilians in the Lake Chad region have prevented 229,000 people in Diffa from returning home. Mounting insecurity along the borders with Burkina Faso and Mali has exacerbated needs in Tillabéri and Tahoua, where nearly 77,000 people are displaced - 43 per cent more than in 2018. A new crisis erupted in April 2019, with over 39,000 people fleeing atrocities in northern Nigeria and arriving in Maradi. Recently, more than 134,000 people have been affected by floods, affecting the regions of Zinder, Diffa, Maradi and Agadez.

In 2020, UNICEF will work with national actors to respond to acute emergencies such as new population movements, but also to strengthen country-wide systems and increase national capacities to mitigate risks and respond to cyclical and chronic emergencies such as the malnutrition crisis. UNICEF will facilitate preparedness and contingency planning, while further integrating humanitarian and development programming, and emphasizing quick transitions to durable solutions.