Japan suggests Malawi to strengthen disaster management system instead of relief systems

Kae Yanagisawa made the remarks in Lilongwe on Tuesday during the official handover of relief items from the people of Japan to the people of Malawi. Image Credit: Flickr

Japan has recently suggested Malawi to invest more in Disaster Risk Reduction in the face of an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.

The outgoing Japanese ambassador Kae Yanagisawa cited that Malawi should be well-prepared in reducing the risks of disasters. He has described it as an important tool to address natural shocks like drought and floods.

Kae Yanagisawa made the remarks in Lilongwe (capital of Malawi) on Tuesday during the official handover of relief items from the people of Japan to the people of Malawi. "We need to work more on preparedness and how to avoid than response. Make extra effort to make Malawi cope with natural shocks. Items are of secondary importance, but preparedness is prime," Yanagisawa said.

"People should be well-equipped with full information and how to manage them before they are hit by the disasters," Yanagisawa said while handling over drought relief systems to Malawi's Department of Disaster Management Affairs in Lilongwe.

She revealed that she is never against relief items but that preparedness in eventualities should be encouraged as it is an important way of dealing with natural shocks, Nyasa Times noted. "If the people are informed about the change and are better equipped with such change they can minimize the impact of disasters," she added.

On the other hand, the Vice President of Malawi, Everton Chimlirenji said that his government has prioritized disaster risk management in its development blueprint, the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy. "The policy outlines the country's priority areas and strategies to build a nation resilient to disasters," he added.

