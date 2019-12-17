Left Menu
AfDB’s SEFA provides $1mn to support 9 MW solar-hydro hybrid project in Burundi

By enhancing access to electricity, the project will also generate socio-economic benefits especially for women and small and medium-sized enterprises. Image Credit: ANI

The African Development Bank-managed Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa (SEFA) has approved a USD 990,000 grant to support the preparation of a 9 megawatt solar-hydro hybrid project in Burundi.

The African Development Bank-funded project consists of two plants, each featuring a solar and a hydro component as well as a local distribution network and interconnection to the national power grid. The innovative hybrid design is anticipated to regularize the power output during dry and wet season and mitigate power shortfalls caused by climate change. The SEFA grant will support technical feasibility, environmental and social impact assessment and financial advisory for the project.

The project, after being completed, will also electrify about 20,000 households in surrounding communities through a local distribution network in Burundi. By enhancing access to electricity, the project will also generate socio-economic benefits especially for women and small and medium-sized enterprises.

"In addition to the energy access and socio-economic benefits, with the strong government support, this innovative project will pave the way for increased private sector participation in renewable energy to diversify the energy mix in Burundi," cited Wale Shonibare, the African Development Bank's Acting Vice-President for Power, Energy, Climate, and Green Growth.

"We are privileged to have secured this funding which is instrumental to the further development of our portfolio. This funding will bring us and the people of Burundi one-step closer to our collective goal of widespread rural electrification in a country that has one of the lowest rates of access to electricity in the world," the President and CEO of Songa Energy Burundi, Daniel Brose said.

