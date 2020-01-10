Mali’s Minister of National Education Témoré Tioulenta dies at 65

The Malian Minister of National Education, Dr Témoré Tioulenta died on Friday, January 10. The news has been confirmed via Twitter by Minister of Communication, Yaya Sangaré.

Témoré Tioulenta died at the age of 65. He was an influential member of the Adema Pasj party, a member of the presidential movement. He was Minister of National Education in the government of Boubou Cissé since May 5, 2019.

Témoré Tioulenta kept himself away from government activities for several days due to a heart attack. He was a member of the National Assembly from 2007-2013.

"The Government deeply regrets announcing the death of Témoré Tioulenta, Minister of National Education, which occurred this morning in Bamako. In this painful circumstance, the Government offers its condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased. Peace to his soul." This is the message posted by the government spokesperson.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.