Nigeria: Late veteran actor Pa Kasumu to be buried on April 3

Nigerian actor Olukayode Odumosu, also known as Pa Kasumu died recently at the age of 67 after an illness. His burial ceremony will be held in Abeokuta the capital city of Ogun State on Friday, April 3, where his remains will be finally interred, Premium Times reported on Wednesday.

Yomi Fabiy, Nollywood actor has also announced the dates of the burial rites on his social media page in the early hours of Wednesday, March 4.

Thank you all in advance pic.twitter.com/ZunSB9g0SP — Yomi Fabiyi (@yomifabiyi) March 4, 2020

He wrote, "Pa Kasumu's burial slated for the 2nd & 3rd of April in Abeokuta. Further info shortly".

The late veteran actor was suffering from heart, liver, and kidney diseases. He died on Sunday, at about 12 pm local time in Lantoro, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Odumosu was born on March 16, 1953, and started his acting career in 1968 at the age of 15. He was a household name in the Yoruba movie industry until he was diagnosed with biventricular heart failure in 2013.

