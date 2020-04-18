WD causes rainfall over Punjab, Assam: IMD

Due to the prevalence of Western Disturbance (WD) over Afghanistan and the neighbourhood, some states like Punjab, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland witnessed rainfall in the morning on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Thunderstorms were also observed over some places in Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi in the morning hours today, stated IMD in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.

The IMD has predicted that states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive more rainfall in the next seven days with "varying intensity." The IMD also stated that maximum temperatures in the range of 40-42 degrees Celsius are likely to prevail over parts of Telangana, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka during the next 2-3 days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.