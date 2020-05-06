Uttarakhand: High mountains including Gangotri covered in snow
Gangotri Dham got covered with sheets of snow after heavy snowfall lashed Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand on Wednesday.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:57 IST
Gangotri Dham got covered with sheets of snow after heavy snowfall lashed Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand on Wednesday. This information was shared by Teerth Purohit Rajesh Semwal.
"The snowfall is occurring over high altitudes area of the state and its raining in the low-lying areas. Gangotri Dham is also covered with snow," he said while speaking to ANI. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms were also observed at few places of the state today. (ANI)
