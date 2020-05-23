Arunachal Pradesh, Assam likely to receive rainfall: IMD
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that heavy rainfall is likely to batter Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other North-Eastern states for the next few days.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2020 09:07 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 09:07 IST
India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that heavy rainfall is likely to batter Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other North-Eastern states for the next few days. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala and Mahe."
The weatherman further predicted that strong surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to prevail over Southwest Arabian Sea. The fishermen have been advised not to venture in this area. It also predicted that heat wave condition is likely to prevail over West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh for the next five days.
"Heatwave condition is very likely in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Rayalseema," the IMD predicted in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (ANI)
