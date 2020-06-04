Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhopal, Mumbai receive rainfall today

Bhopal and Mumbai on Thursday received rainfall as predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD).

ANI | Bhopal/Mumbai | Updated: 04-06-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2020 14:13 IST
Bhopal, Mumbai receive rainfall today
Rain lashes parts of Bhopal on Thursday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bhopal and Mumbai on Thursday received rainfall as predicted by India Meteorological Department (IMD). The MeT department has further predicted that along with these two places, states such as Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim are also expected to receive rainfall today accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi," the IMD stated in its advisory. For Goa, the IMD stated that "light to moderate thunderstorms are very likely to affect a few places over North Goa and South Goa district during next 3 hours."

Also, Cyclone Nisarga, which made landfall near adjoining Alibaug yesterday, is now a depression over west Vidarbha region and will weaken further, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Thursday. "Deep Depression weakened into a Depression over west Vidarbha (Maharashtra) at 0530 IST of 4th June, to move east- northeastwards and weaken into a Well-Marked Low-Pressure Area (WML) by today evening," the IMD tweeted.

The coastal districts of Palghar and Raigad yesterday bore the brunt of the storm with the high wind speeds and heavy downpour. The tidal waves measuring up to 6-8 feet lashed a few isolated parts of the coastal areas. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bharti Infratel appoints Pooja Jain as CFO

Steel Strips Wheels gets order for 8k wheels in US, EU markets

Attack on Titan Season 4 gets new trailer, know what it introduces & other latest updates

Coal India output falls 11 pc to 41 MT in May

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

FDA issues Form 483 with 9 observations to Aurobindo Pharma's USA facility

Hyderabad, Jun 4 PTI The US Food and Drug Administration FDA has issued a Form 483 with nine observations to a manufacturing facility in the USA belonging to AuroLife Pharma LLC, a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma. The ...

AP govt releases Rs 10k allowance to each of 2.62 lakh auto & taxi drivers

In a move to help auto and taxi drivers affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday disbursed four months in advance an annual financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to each of the 2.62 lakh beneficiaries und...

Strong earthquake shakes eastern Indonesia; no casualties

A powerful undersea earthquake shook eastern Indonesia on Thursday, causing panic but no immediate reports of casualties or damage. The 6.7 magnitude quake at a depth of 107 kilometers 66 miles rattled North Halmahera district in North Malu...

Militants open fire at police in J-K's Kulgam, civilian injured

A civilian was injured when militants fired upon a police party in Jammu and Kashmirs Kulgam district on Thursday, police said. Militants fired upon a police party near Yaripora Chowk in the south Kashmir district in the afternoon, a police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020