Several areas of UP likely to receive rainfall: Meteorological Centre Lucknow

Some isolated places in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be battered by rains, accompanied with thunderstorms, in the next 3 hours, predicted Meteorological Centre Lucknow. "Thunderstorm (surface wind speed up to 30-40 km/hr in gusts) and lightning accompanied with rain are very likely to occur today during next 3 hours (valid up to 13:30 hrs IST) at isolated places over Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Gautam Budhha Nagar, Bulandshahar, Meerut, Hapur districts and adjoining areas," the Meteorological Centre Lucknow stated in its advisory.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rainfall is also expected over Nagaland, Manipur and other North-eastern states. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura," the IMD stated. (ANI)