Rain likely over Delhi-NCR in next two hours: IMD

Delhi and its adjoining states such as Haryana and Rajasthan are likely to be battered by rains in the next two hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. "Thunderstorm with rain would occur/continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Bijnaur, Chandpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meham. Light to moderate rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Panipat, Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Bagpat, Modinagar, Meerut, Rewari, Kosali, Jhajjar, Badayun and many places of Delhi and adjoining NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad) during next two hours," the IMD stated in its advisory.

The MeT department further predicted that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and East Rajasthan. Earlier in the morning, the national capital received rainfall causing waterlogging at various places. People were stuck in jams for hours due to poor visibility on the roads.