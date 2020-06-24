Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rainfall warning for Bihar, state govt asks administration to take 'precautionary measures'

Several districts in Bihar are likely to receive heavy rainfall between June 24 to June 29, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. The Nitish Kumar-led government in the state has asked the district authorities to take "suitable precautionary measures" as the rain may result in the "inundation of low lying areas."

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-06-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 24-06-2020 15:48 IST
Heavy rainfall warning for Bihar, state govt asks administration to take 'precautionary measures'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Several districts in Bihar are likely to receive heavy rainfall between June 24 to June 29, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday. The Nitish Kumar-led government in the state has asked the district authorities to take "suitable precautionary measures" as the rain may result in the "inundation of low lying areas." According to IMD, a situation conducive for enhancing rainfall activities is likely to prevail over the foothills of Himalayan along with Bihar-Nepal border and adjoining areas.

From June 24 to 26, heavy rainfall is expected over Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, Purnia, Sitamarhi, Darbanga. Other districts such as Darbanga, Saharsa, Madhapura, Purnia, Katihar, Samastipur, Gopalgunj, Siwan and Muzzafarpur are likely to be battered by heavy downpour from between June 27 to June 29.

TRENDING

Congo officials vow to tackle child labour at mines as virus threatens spike

Ethiopia launches coronavirus antibody testing to check infection rates and immunity

House of the Dragon Season 1 premieres in April 2022, latest updates on its development

PIA plane crashed due to human error, says preliminary probe report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Italian foreign minister visits Tripoli, GNA says

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio visited Tripoli on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj of Libyas internationally recognised Government of National Accord GNA, the GNA said in a statement.They discussed foreign interventi...

Irish player Kim Garth eyes cricket career in Australia

Ireland born all-rounder Kim Garth has qualified to represent Australian womens cricket team in the near future after signing a two-year deal with Cricket Victoria as an overseas recruit. Garth has substantial experience playing Down Under,...

I look for real people in actors: Anurag Kashyap on cracking the casting code

Director Anurag Kashyap looks for real people in his performers and thats his formula for getting the cast right almost always in his movies, which have introduced some of the finest actors to Hindi cinema with Gangs of Wasseypur being the ...

Competition Comm approves Facebook's acquisition of 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms.

Competition Comm approves Facebooks acquisition of 9.99 stake in Jio Platforms....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020