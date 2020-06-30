Left Menu
S S Gopalarathnam retires as the Managing Director of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co Ltd

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co Ltd, today, has announced the retirement of S S Gopalarathnam as the Managing Director and V Suryanarayanan, currently President and COO, will take over as the Managing Director of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co Ltd, effective 1st July 2020.

Chola MS - V Suryanarayanan taking over as the Managing Director of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co Ltd. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co Ltd, today, has announced the retirement of S S Gopalarathnam as the Managing Director and V Suryanarayanan, currently President and COO, will take over as the Managing Director of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co Ltd, effective 1st July 2020. S S Gopalarathnam retires as Managing Director of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co Ltd on 30th June 2020 after a long and distinguished career spanning an incredible 41 years. He joined the Murugappa Group in 1979 as a Management Trainee at TI Cycles and served in various capacities in the finance and marketing functions across TI Cycles, TI Miller and TPI till 1998, when he was made the General Manager - Tubes.

Consequent to the retirement of S S Gopalarathnam, V Suryanarayanan, currently President and COO will take over as the Managing Director of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co Ltd, effective 1st July 2020. S S Gopalarathnam leaves behind a company with a strong and capable team that is trusted by customers and respected by peers in the industry and is well positioned for further growth.

S S Gopalarathnam He is a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary, has been in the financial services sector of the Murugappa Group for the past 24 years of which the first 10 years were in Cholamandalam Investments and Finance post which he moved over to Chola MS in 2006 as CFO and has since then held other positions of Head of Claims, Underwriting, Reinsurance etc., and became the President and Chief Operating Officer in April 2019.

He combines rich experience in retail financial services, a deep understanding of general insurance and a prudent approach to balancing risk with growth. S S Gopalarathnam In these twelve years with S S Gopalarathnam as CEO, Chola MS has grown from Rs 350 crores to nearly Rs 4400 crores of GWP. Leading from the front, he has overseen the launch of several pioneering initiatives, built an excellent rapport with our Joint Venture partners, MSI and harnessed the best of their worldwide experience for the development of Chola MS. He has actively contributed to addressing pan-industry issues like Motor Pool, Third Party Pricing, Road Safety Bill, Solvency & Accounting Issues, Distribution Reforms, Taxation, Product Reforms, and Pricing.

