Parts of Maharashtra likely to receive intense rainfall today: IMD

Some areas of Maharashtra are likely to be battered by heavy rain in the next few hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

"Intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Osmanabad during the next 3 hours," tweeted IMD.

The IMD further predicted that some areas in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand are also likely to receive rainfall today. (ANI)