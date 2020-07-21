Parts of Maharashtra likely to receive intense rainfall today: IMD
Some areas of Maharashtra are likely to be battered by heavy rain in the next few hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 13:10 IST
"Intense rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Osmanabad during the next 3 hours," tweeted IMD.
The IMD further predicted that some areas in Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar and Jharkhand are also likely to receive rainfall today. (ANI)
