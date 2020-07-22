After showers over several days, Delhi weather turns pleasant

After receiving some good monsoon showers for a couple of days, the sky has become cloudy in Delhi. The pleasant weather made people step out of their homes on Wednesday to enjoy some invigorating tea. Some of the locals including autorickshaw drivers were seen standing in a queue at a tea stall at Minto road sipping a cup of the hot beverage.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the national capital, the sky will generally be cloudy with light rains till July 25. The minimum and the maximum temperatures in the capital would oscillate between 23 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius. (ANI)