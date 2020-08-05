Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa: UN health agency sends experts to help battle against COVID-19

new “surge team” of leading UN health experts is on its way to South Africa to ramp up the COVID-19 response there, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 05-08-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:37 IST
South Africa: UN health agency sends experts to help battle against COVID-19

With the southernmost country on the continent, now among the top five of the world’s most affected, WHO underscored that it is critical to strengthen its COVID-19 response.

“At this time, when the COVID-19 epidemic in South Africa is spreading rapidly, it is important that we work together to intensify our fight against the virus”, said Owen Kaluwa, WHO Representative for South Africa.

To help manage the coronavirus outbreak, WHO will be deploying 43 experts from various fields, including seasoned infectious disease epidemiologist and public health expert, David Heymann, who headed the response to the 2003 epidemic of the closely-related viral respiratory disease, SARS.

WHO will be complementing scaled-up national and provincial responses to minimize the spread and impact of COVID-19.

“Our collective efforts are necessary to identify cases, isolate and provide care, follow up contacts and fully implement physical distancing and other key public health measure”, said the WHO official.

Nuts and bolts

WHO will fund the international surge team and South Africa will provide administrative resources. The team will be jointly led by WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, and Executive Director of the agency’s Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan, who will work virtually from Brazzaville, Congo, and Geneva respectively, to support the experts on the ground.

“Dr. Moeti and Dr. Ryan have become familiar and trusted figures in the fight against COVID-19”, said South African Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize. “They have been supporting and complementing our national efforts and we have had very fruitful and honest discussions with them”.

Before their deployments in the provinces of Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng, Kwazulu Natal and Mpumalanga, the delegation completed an initial period of quarantine and testing.

“These provinces have been identified as the ones needing the most urgent support where the first team can make the most impact”, according to General Health Director Sandile Buthelezi.

Tasks ahead

The surge team aims to contribute to national efforts, including in surveillance and streamlining of epidemiological systems.

It intends to improve case management by promoting WHO’s global COVID-19 response guidelines and reduce the burden on hospitals by increasing community buy-in to assure greater compliance with public health measures.

Coronavirus Portal & News Updates

Readers can find information and guidance on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) from the UN, World Health Organization and UN agencies here. For daily news updates from UN News, click here.

‘Key priority’

WHO’s Regional Office for Africa has made supporting South Africa “a key priority”, according said Dr Moeti, who affirmed that working together “will help flatten the curve and save lives”.

“Our solidarity which spans the globe is a model partnership for an effective response”, she concluded. “United we will defeat COVID-19.”

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Bale not in Madrid squad for match against Man City

Gareth Bale has not been included in the Real Madrid squad for the Champions League match against Manchester City. Coach Zinedine Zidane left the Wales forward out of the list of 24 players who will travel for the round-of-16 match in Engla...

Samsung to bring new 'Note20' smartphone to India later this month

Electronics major Samsung on Wednesday launched its premium Note20 and Fold2 smartphones along with three other smart devices, as it looks to compete aggressively in the global smartphone market that is recovering from the impact of COVID-1...

Ratle hydroelectric power project to be revived soon: Jitendra Singh

The 850-MW Ratle hydroelectric power project in Jammu and Kashmir, work on which was stalled for the past six years, will be revived soon, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday. The hydroelectric project is a run-of-river scheme ...

Haryana Police warns retired govt personnel regarding cybercrime threat

Haryana Police on Wednesday issued an advisory requesting citizens, especially recently retired government employees not to share any personal information with any unknown person or caller as it could result in financial defrauding on the p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020