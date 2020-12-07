Guterres spotlights ‘critical role’ of aviation in pandemic recovery, marking International Day

“International aviation plays a key role in human affairs,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a message.

7 December is #FLYDAY - International Civil #Aviation Day. @SalvatoSciacchi and @ICAOFangLiu have issued a statement on this anniversary, in a year which will be remembered as a pivotal point in the history of the global civil aviation sector: https://t.co/tGfuhbMoIk pic.twitter.com/pura9tKHCK — ICAO (@icao) December 6, 2020

It allows people to discover the world and its cultures, connects societies through travel and trade, and advances access to food, education and healthcare, he added.

“These benefits are critical to every country’s attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Mr. Guterres said.

Act urgently

This year, however, the sector has been hit hard by COVID-19, which has disrupted human mobility, transport of vital goods, and operations of airlines and airports globally.

In response, countries must “act urgently” to sustain their air transport sectors from the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, said the Secretary-General.

He stressed that such actions must keep the climate in mind.

“Recovery from the pandemic is simultaneously an opportunity for climate action, including to make global aviation more resilient and sustainable as a key part of efforts to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change,” said Mr. Guterres.

Commit to net-zero

The UN chief also welcomed recent announcements by members of the aviation community to net-zero emissions, and called on the entire sector to commit to net zero by 2050 as well as to develop a strategy aligned with the Paris Agreement.

Cooperation between governments and the industry will be essential to achieve a timely transition, he added.

“Aviation is an important engine of our world, and will play a critical role in lifting the world to recovery from COVID-19. Let us ensure it receives the support it needs to keep the world’s nations connected and united,” said Mr. Guterres.

Innovation for aviation

UN Women/Ploy PhutphengA passenger at Bangkok’s normally busy Suvarnabhumi Airport, which has been deserted due to the pandemic.

Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, said that innovation will play a key role in the aviation sector’s recovery strategies.

“Looking forward to a post-pandemic world, innovation will be at the very heart of the new era in aviation which is now dawning,” Mr. Sciacchitano said, noting advances such as in autonomous aircraft, renewable power, artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain and “many other exciting developments which are changing the face of flight as we know it.”

Success in these efforts, he underlined, rely on worldwide commitment to the standardization, harmonization, and cooperation which countries and industry achieve together at ICAO.

“These duties and capabilities are more important than ever today, as we confront together the dual challenges of controlling COVID-19, and mitigating the incredibly severe socio-economic effects it has led to by restricting air connectivity for both developed and developing societies.”

The International Day

International Civil Aviation Day, observed annually on 7 December, was established by the UN General Assembly in 1996, recognizing the importance of international civil aviation to sustainable development.

The date also marks the anniversary of the 1944 signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, in Chicago, the United States.

Visit UN News for more.