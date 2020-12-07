Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guterres spotlights ‘critical role’ of aviation in pandemic recovery, marking International Day

The United Nations is commemorating the International Civil Aviation Day on Monday, highlighting the importance of the sector in lifting the world to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

UN News | Updated: 07-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 16:22 IST
Guterres spotlights ‘critical role’ of aviation in pandemic recovery, marking International Day

“International aviation plays a key role in human affairs,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a message.

It allows people to discover the world and its cultures, connects societies through travel and trade, and advances access to food, education and healthcare, he added.

“These benefits are critical to every country’s attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” Mr. Guterres said.

Act urgently

This year, however, the sector has been hit hard by COVID-19, which has disrupted human mobility, transport of vital goods, and operations of airlines and airports globally.

In response, countries must “act urgently” to sustain their air transport sectors from the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, said the Secretary-General.

He stressed that such actions must keep the climate in mind.

“Recovery from the pandemic is simultaneously an opportunity for climate action, including to make global aviation more resilient and sustainable as a key part of efforts to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change,” said Mr. Guterres.

Commit to net-zero

The UN chief also welcomed recent announcements by members of the aviation community to net-zero emissions, and called on the entire sector to commit to net zero by 2050 as well as to develop a strategy aligned with the Paris Agreement.

Cooperation between governments and the industry will be essential to achieve a timely transition, he added.

“Aviation is an important engine of our world, and will play a critical role in lifting the world to recovery from COVID-19. Let us ensure it receives the support it needs to keep the world’s nations connected and united,” said Mr. Guterres.

UN Women/Ploy PhutphengA passenger at Bangkok’s normally busy Suvarnabhumi Airport, which has been deserted due to the pandemic.

Innovation for aviation

Salvatore Sciacchitano, President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, said that innovation will play a key role in the aviation sector’s recovery strategies.

“Looking forward to a post-pandemic world, innovation will be at the very heart of the new era in aviation which is now dawning,” Mr. Sciacchitano said, noting advances such as in autonomous aircraft, renewable power, artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain and “many other exciting developments which are changing the face of flight as we know it.”

Success in these efforts, he underlined, rely on worldwide commitment to the standardization, harmonization, and cooperation which countries and industry achieve together at ICAO.

“These duties and capabilities are more important than ever today, as we confront together the dual challenges of controlling COVID-19, and mitigating the incredibly severe socio-economic effects it has led to by restricting air connectivity for both developed and developing societies.”

The International Day

International Civil Aviation Day, observed annually on 7 December, was established by the UN General Assembly in 1996, recognizing the importance of international civil aviation to sustainable development.

The date also marks the anniversary of the 1944 signing of the Convention on International Civil Aviation, in Chicago, the United States.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Macron says French arms sales to Egypt will not be conditional on human rights

President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would not condition the future sale of French arms to Egypt on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairos ability to counter terrorism in the region.France views Egypt and its leader, P...

European government bond yields drop as Brexit deal hopes take a hit

Euro zone government bond yields dropped on Monday before this weeks European Central Bank meeting, as hopes for a deal between Britain and the European Union took a blow weeks before the end of the Brexit transition. Britain and the EU mad...

Delhi reports 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, 63 deaths

Delhi on Monday reported 1,674 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 5,93,924. According to the Delhi health department as many as 63 people succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, surging the ...

Cops detain Akhilesh Yadav after he sits on dharna on road, breaks cordon

Police took Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav into custody on Monday after party workers led by him broke through a security cordon to sit on a dharna in the heart of the city to oppose the new farm bills. Yadav was detained for violatin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020