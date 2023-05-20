Malawi: Over 500,000 children at risk of malnutrition, UNICEF warns
UN News | Updated: 20-05-2023 06:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 06:38 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NCB seizes 1 kg of cocaine in Goa; two African nationals held
NCB seizes 1 kg of cocaine in Goa; two African nationals held
FEATURE-South African companies innovate to tackle solar power inequality
India witnessed highest African participation under its G20 presidency
MP: Female Cheetah 'Daksha' brought from South African dies at Kuno National Park